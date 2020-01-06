LONDON, ONT. -- After two terms on the London Police Services Board (LPSB), Councillor Mo Salih is stepping down to make space for more women on the committee.

As chair of the LPSB, Salih oversaw the hiring of Chief Steve Williams and negotiations that led to the current collective bargaining agreement reached with the London Police Association.

In a letter to council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC), he expresses a desire to have more gender balance on the police board.

It reads in part, “There is a need for more women to serve on all of our Boards and Commissions.”

Vice Chair Susan Toth is the only woman currently appointed to London’s seven-member police board.

Salih recommends that council appoint Ward 5’s Maureen Cassidy to the police board.

Council will discuss choosing a replacement at its SPPC meeting on Tuesday.