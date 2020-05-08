LONDON, ONT -- Have you noticed an extra traffic light at the Platt’s Lane underpass? It’s to protect a very small family…

The light is there because a family of robins have made the original light their home.

The City posted photos of the nest to twitter Friday.

The City of London had the light put up so that the nest which is currently housing some baby robins wouldn’t have to be removed.

The light will stay in place through nesting season to keep the birds safe.