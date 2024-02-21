'Robbing from the public to build the private': New OHC report sheds light on plight of Ontario hospitals
A scathing new report from the Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) is criticizing the Ford government’s handling of its publicly funded healthcare system, and accuses the provincial government of intentionally starving the system in order to fund private hospitals and for-profit clinics.
According to the OHC report, ‘Robbing from the public to build the private: The Ford government’s hospital privatization scheme,’ the public has funded local hospitals for the past 70 years, but local hospitals “in every region of Ontario have operating rooms sitting idle the majority of the time."
The report adds these spaces are going unused “while the Ford government is shunting unprecedented public money to private for-profit clinics and hospitals to build new operating rooms.”
Over the past year, the OHC has researched unused capacity in local public hospitals by conducting interviews with surgical staff and through freedom of information requests. Additional information was gathered from Ontario government budget and expense documents, media reports, contracts and accountability agreements.
The OHC alleges that the data reveals a “litany of examples of much higher costs and large funding increases provided by the Ford government to for-profit corporation clinics, hospitals and staffing agencies.”
At the same time, the OHC said the government has “imposed dollar cuts, deficits, and wage caps on public hospitals, robbing them of the ability to attract and retain staff and use their existing operating room capacity.”
In the report, the OHC points to a number of communities with functional but unused operating rooms across the province, including London, Southampton, and Wiarton. In addition, the report sheds light on the number of operating rooms that are closed "the majority of the time,” such as in late afternoons, evenings, overnight and/or on weekends.
The OHC accuses the Ford government of slashing funding to public hospitals “while funding for-profit hospitals and clinics with increases up to and over 300 per cent,” and adds that Ontario funds its public hospitals at the lowest rate of all provinces.
“Hundreds of millions of dollars in public money is being used to dismantle and privatize our public hospitals, robbing the public to build the private,” said Natalie Mehra, OHC executive director.
The report also claims the provincial government is funding private for-profit hospitals at double the rate per surgery than public hospitals, is refusing to take action on agencies that charge up to three times more than public hospitals for staff, and “Chronically underspent the health care budget, shunting billions to contingency fund and budget surplus, while leaving hospitals in unprecedented crisis.”
“A few for-profit corporations are being enriched by the Ford government’s privatization scheme while our public hospitals and patients pay the price. It is beyond time that there is a rigorous investigation into who is benefitting from these policy choices and what their connections are to this government, because the costs and threats to our local public hospitals and the future of our single-tier public health system are very real and urgent,” Mehra said.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's war crimes program hasn't publicly updated its activities in eight years
A federal government unit tasked with keeping war criminals out of Canada has not published a report on its activities in more than eight years.
Age verification for sites like Pornhub comes with security risk, expert says
There are potential security concerns with a proposed Senate bill that would reqiure Canadians to verify their age online to access sexually explicit content, according to a technology and cybersecurity expert.
Ewen MacIntosh, star of British comedy 'The Office,' dead at 50
British actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role in BBC comedy series “The Office,” has died at the age of 50, his representatives confirmed.
Millennials outnumber baby boomers for first time: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
Nearly 30,000 objects are hurtling through near-Earth orbit. That's not just a problem for space
Once upon a time, gazing at the night sky was an escape from manmade messiness on Earth. Not anymore.
With 'Law & Order Toronto,' the pressure looming over the show's creators is immense
Nobody wants to be the person who mucked up the "Law & Order" franchise. It’s a fear that’s haunted veteran procedural writer Tassie Cameron since she embarked on the most daunting responsibility of her career: turning Dick Wolf’s beloved legal drama into the new Canadian spinoff "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent."
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
Conservative government would require ID to watch porn: Poilievre
A future Conservative government would change the law to require that porn websites verify the age of users to prevent minors from accessing the content, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre signalled on Wednesday.
Criminal case over handwritten lyrics to 'Hotel California' goes to trial
A criminal case involving handwritten lyrics to the classic rock megahit 'Hotel California' and other Eagles favourites went to trial Wednesday in New York, with three men accused of scheming to thwart band co-founder Don Henley's efforts to reclaim the allegedly ill-gotten documents.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Youth arrested for mischief after incident at Waterloo high school
Waterloo regional police say they’ve arrested a young person for public mischief after reports that someone was planning to attend a Waterloo high school with a weapon.
-
Air Canada announces bus from Waterloo Region and Hamilton airports to Pearson
Air Canada is launching a new option to get passengers to Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Kitchener, Ont. man was having mental health crisis when he was killed by police, says family
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital before he was fatally shot.
Windsor
-
Distracted driving study to focus on school zones and elevated-risk areas
The Windsor Police Service and a researcher at the University of Windsor are teaming up to study distracted driving in school zones and other elevated-risk areas of the city.
-
Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash that sent 3 to hospital
A Harrow resident is facing a careless driving charge after a three-vehicle crash on Walker Road sent three people to hospital on Tuesday.
-
Five people facing drug trafficking charges
Police have charged five southwestern Ontario residents after a joint drug trafficking investigation.
Barrie
-
$70M winning lottery ticket sold in central Ontario
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
-
Barrie men accused of accessing, uploading images of child pornography online
Police arrested two men from Barrie accused of accessing and uploading images of child pornography online following a lengthy investigation.
-
Quick-spreading house fire claims lives of 2 pets
Officials say two pets died when a kitchen fire quickly spread inside a Penetanguishene home on Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Vagnini died of ‘medical causes,’ foul play ruled out
A post-mortem revealed that Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini died of “medical causes,” Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday.
-
$70M winning lottery ticket sold in central Ontario
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
-
Highway 144 reopens between Gogama, Watershed
Highway 144 has reopened after it was closed Wednesday between Gogama and the Watershed in order to remove a commercial vehicle.
Ottawa
-
No measles confirmed in Ottawa: Public health monitoring re-emergence
Ottawa Public Health says there is a risk of re-emergence of measles, citing the disease’s re-emergence in different parts of the world.
-
Ottawa Black Bears: Professional lacrosse team coming to Ottawa
Ottawa will be getting a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. The New York Riptide will become the Ottawa Black Bears starting in the 2024-25 NLL season.
-
Homan beats Jones in clash of women's curling heavyweights at Tournament of Hearts
Homan beat Jones 7-5 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Tuesday night in an entertaining tussle of tough, tight shots befitting a pair of skips with nine national titles between them.
Toronto
-
Air Canada announces 'luxury' bus service to Toronto Pearson airport from Hamilton, Waterloo
Air Canada is offering travellers in Hamilton and Waterloo Region a ride to Toronto Pearson International Airport in a “luxury” bus.
-
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
-
Cop charged after accidentally discharging firearm in Burlington: Halton police
Halton Regional Police say they have laid charges against one of their own after the officer accidentally discharged his firearm in Burlington last month.
Montreal
-
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
-
Quebec adopts bill restricting lease transfers, often used to limit rent increases
Quebec's legislature adopted a housing bill Wednesday that restricts a popular tool tenants have used for years to limit rent increases.
-
Hydro Quebec's dividend falls by a quarter as exports decline
Hydro Quebec's net income and the dividend paid to the Quebec government fell by more than a quarter in 2023, while its exports declined due to low water levels.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
Halifax’s Victoria Park tent encampment dealing with rat problem
Pest control expert Andrew Wheelock is shocked by a video showing dozens of rats at the Victoria Park tent encampment.
-
N.S. volunteer firefighters upset by long waits for paramedics at crash scenes
Volunteer firefighters say they're feeling "helpless" as they endure long waits for paramedics to arrive at health emergencies in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.
Winnipeg
-
Millennials outnumber baby boomers for first time: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
-
'We just want people to pay their tickets': Winnipeg looking to recoup parking fines with new program
The City of Winnipeg is cracking down on drivers with unpaid parking tickets.
-
Winnipeggers in handful of neighbourhoods asked to use cottage rules to cut down on water use
Winnipeg residents in a number of southern neighbourhoods are being asked to reduce water use as work continues to repair a problematic leak that has been spewing sewage into the river off-and-on for nearly two weeks.
Calgary
-
Driver suffers critical injures after crash with Calgary CTrain
One person was rushed to hospital with critical injuries on Wednesday morning after a crash between a vehicle and a CTrain.
-
Rising demand has Alberta non-profits bracing for a tough 2024: Survey
Alberta's non-profit sector is bracing for a tough 2024 with rising demand for services along with community and environmental challenges.
-
Alberta announces new funding to improve emergency care in rural areas
The province announced more than $3 million in funding for medical first responders (MFR) on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 11:20 a.m.
LIVE at 11:20 a.m. Trudeau set to make housing announcement in Edmonton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Edmonton today.
-
Council approves Wîhkwêntôwin name for Oliver; change to take effect 2025
The new name for Edmonton's most densely populated neighbourhood, Wîhkwêntôwin, will take effect Jan. 1, 2025, after city council approved the moniker Wednesday.
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teacher gets 3-day suspension for throwing things in the classroom
A B.C. teacher who threw things toward students out of frustration twice in less than two months has received a brief suspension for his actions.
-
This B.C. ski resort is offering a free ticket to anyone with a season pass at closed mountains
A B.C. ski resort is offering free day tickets to other mountains' season pass holders who have been impacted by this year's warm, mild weather.
-
Nanaimo RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man seriously injured in holding cell
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Nanaimo RCMP of any wrongdoing after a man collapsed in a police holding cell and sustained a serious injury late least year.