

CTV London





Several conservation authorities have issued flood watches and safety alerts due to the melting snowpack and rain.

The alerts come at the same time as OPP are asking motorists to take caution on the roads.

Middlesex OPP say they have responded to numerous collisions Friday.

One of those crashes closed Highway 402 near Strathroy.

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash involving a transport truck on the 402, west of Centre Road.

It happened about 9:30 a.m. and forced closure of the highway for two hours.

Police say the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the centre median ditch.

Nobody was injured.

Meantime, the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issued a flood warning for residents of the Kettle Creek Watershed with specific concerns for the Port Stanley area.

“The creek peaked and overcame its banks in the Upper Kettle Creek branches early this morning,” said Jennifer Dow water conservation supervisor.

“We expect the creek levels to peak in Port Stanley later this afternoon as temperatures are expected to drop rapidly, which should lower the risk of additional run off.”

Residents are advised to stay away from all waterways. Banks are extremely slippery and unstable and when combined with cold moving water pose a serious hazard, officials say.

The advisory will remain in effect for the next one to two days. As well, Upper Thames, Catfish Creek, Saugeen, Maitland and Lower Thames conservation authorities have all issued flood bulletins.

Out on the roads, police are reminding people to drive cautiously and offer this advice:

Ensure that your vehicle is mechanically fit and ready for inclement weather; Check your tires, fill washer fluid reservoir and ensure lights are working.

Pack an emergency bag with food, fluids, blankets and a cell phone charger in case you become stranded.

Check the weather along your full route.

Stay tuned to local media in case of road closures.

Stay focused, sober, seat belted and bring extra patience, OPP say.

A cold weather alert has also been issued by the Middlesex London Health Unit.