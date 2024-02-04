LONDON
London

    • Road reopens after hydro pole struck on Sunday

    A hydro pole went down after being struck by a vehicle on Wellington Road at Frank Place due to close on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 (Source: London Fire Department) A hydro pole went down after being struck by a vehicle on Wellington Road at Frank Place due to close on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 (Source: London Fire Department)
    Share

    Wellington Road has reopened at Frank Place following a crash that took out a hydro pole.

    The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

    There's no word on how the crash happened, possible injuries, or if any changes will be laid.

    Meanwhile, London fire posted to social media around 8:30 p.m. that crews were working with an overturned vehicle on Wellington Road between Frank Place and Bond Street.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News