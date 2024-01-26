Riverside Drive in London reopens after crash takes out hydro pole

Riverside Drive has reopened after an early morning crash on Friday.

According to police, the call came in around 4:40 a.m.. London fire reported hydro wires down between Woodward Avenue and Britannia Avenue after the crash caused a hydro pole to snap.

There is no word on what caused the crash, how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

As of 8:45 a.m. crews were still working to repair the pole.

A car waiting to be towed away from the scene of a crash that took out a hydro pole on Riverside Drive in London on Jan. 26, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

Crews work to repair a snapped hydro pole following a crash on Riverside Drive on Jan. 26, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)