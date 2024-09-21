Retired Londoner wins $500,000 in Lotto Max
A London man is half a million dollars richer after winning a Lotto Max draw on August 13.
James (Jim) Mennill is a retiree with twenty years of trying his luck under his belt. Father of three and grandfather of seven, Mennill said he was gobsmacked when he realized he had the winning ticket, “All I could think was, ‘This can’t be happening!’ I first told my wife and I think I ruined her golf game,” he laughed. “She was so surprised! Winning the lottery is not something you can anticipate!”
Mennill has no firm plans yet for his winnings.
The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Wonderland Road South in London.
