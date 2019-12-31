LONDON, ONTARIO -- Respected London, Ont. businessman and philanthropist Richard Macaulay Ivey has died, Western University announced Tuesday. He was 94.

Buildings in the city bear the family name, including the Ivey Business School at Western University, which has risen to international prominence.

Ivey was president of Allpak Products, a family holding company that did business across North America and in Europe.

Ivey and his father incorporated the Ivey Foundation in 1947, the fifth oldest private family foundation in the country.

The Ivey Foundation has provided grants for environmental research, energy efficiency and for sustainable finance.

“Mr. Ivey will be remembered among Western’s greatest champions and one of Canada’s leading philanthropists,” Western President Alan Shepard said. “Building on his father’s legacy, Dick believed passionately in the power of higher education and the impact of investing in excellence. Though the business school was a focal point, his contributions as a volunteer and a donor benefited students and researchers across our campus. He was a true gentleman whose presence and altruistic spirit was felt by so many.”

A celebration of life will take place in Toronto and London at a later date.