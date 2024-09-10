LONDON
    • Residential structure fire prompts road closure

    Middlesex County OPP and Southwest Middlesex Fire Department are on the scene of a residential structure fire on Tuesday afternoon.

    Currently Thames Road is closed between Century and Olde Drives as fire crews attempt to get the blaze under control.

    Police say that all residents are accounted for, however they are asking that motorists avoid the area at this time.

