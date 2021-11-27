Resident dies following house fire in Georgian Bluffs

Windsor, Ont. -

One person has passed away and three others were treated for smoke inhalation following an early morning house fire in Grey Bruce, police are investigating.

Grey Bruce OPP, Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Inter Township Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. Saturday on Girl Guide Road in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

Police say one person was removed from the home and pronounced dead on scene. Their identity has not been released pending a next of kin notification.

Another resident, as well as two police officer attended a local hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police say emergency crews remain on scene and the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO).

Police will release more details as they become available.