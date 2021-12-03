Replica firearm seized from youth near high school: London police

Windsor, Ont. -

London police have seized a replica firearm after a report of a youth who was believed to be in possession of a gun near a secondary school.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning, police responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Millbank Drive.

Schools in the area were told to keep students inside while officers attended the scene to search for the suspect male.

A short time after arrival, police located a 16-year-old male suspect. He was located nearby, off of school property.

Police say a replica firearm was located and seized.

“The London Police Service would like to take this opportunity to remind members of the public that replica firearms pose a significant threat to the community. They appear to be real to both members of the public and the police,” states a release from police. “When brandished as if real, or even merely seen in public, replica firearms cause fear in the community often resulting in calls to the police. Officers must respond assuming they are real, which increases risk to the person in possession of the replica firearm, the police, and members of the public.”

Police say there were no reported injuries, and no threats made. There is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.