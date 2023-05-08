Repair work underway, 118 customers without gas after car struck home in Woodstock

People have been allowed back into their homes after a gas line was struck by a vehicle in Woodstock early Monday morning.

Cleanup is also underway after a car crashed into a house and ruptured the gas line.

About 118 customers are still without gas service and a spokesperson for Enbridge told CTV News that once repairs are done, Enbridge employees will go door to door to all impacted customers to safely relight all appliances.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Main Street between Douglas and Butler streets.

No injuries have been reported. Gas service is still turned off in the area.

A 28-year-old from Woodstock was arrested and charged while impaired.

— With files from CTV News Kitchener