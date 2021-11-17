Repair bill for Wellington Street monument near $500K

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The deputy city manager is recommending moving ahead with a $474,000 repair to the 'People and the City' monument on Wellington Street.

A report to the Community and Protective Services Committee calls for the repair bid -- the lowest submitted -- to be accepted.

The monument on Wellington just north of Queens Avenue, was unveiled in 1991 and is designed to tell the story of London's origins -- from Indigenous peoples and settlers to current leaders.

Currently, it has a crumbling stone base and a copper structure in need of a clean up.

The report explains, "The base of the Monument, made of Indiana limestone, is stable but has visibly deteriorated over time due to winter weathering."

The repairs would see the base replaced with more durable granite.

The report says there is existing funding for the repair in the Public Art/Monument Renewal Reserve Fund.