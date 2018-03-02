

Human remains discovered in Oxford County last week have been determined to be the remains of a London woman believed murdered in 2012.

London Police investigated the disappearance of Vanessa Anne Fotheringham as a homicide but her remains were never found.

Human remains were found at the Hawkins Tract Conservation Area in South-West Oxford Township on Febuary 24th and were identified as Fotheringham through forensic investigation.

Vanessa Anne Fotheringham was reported missing on February 21, 2012.

She was 24 years old when she went missing, and was last seen February 16, 2012.

Following a lengthy investigation police have charged 32-year-old Antonio Valentin Resendez Cortez with second degree murder.

To this date Resendez Cortez remains at large. He was a migrant worker from Mexico working in the area in early 2012. Resendez Cortez and Fotheringham were known to each other. Police say he returned to Mexico shortly after Fotheringham disappeared.

The London Police Service Major Crime Section is continuing to work with both the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Mexican authorities to locate Resendez Cortez.