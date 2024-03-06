Reimagine Southdale: First major community housing upgrade in 50 years
For the first time in more than five decades, London Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH) is taking major steps to upgrade its housing stock while putting a dent in the housing crisis.
Officials were on hand at 1057 Southdale Rd. East Wednesday to break ground on Reimagine Southdale.
The new six-storey, 53 unit mid-rise apartment building replaces 18 townhomes that were torn down.
The $30-million development is the first of three buildings that will go up on the LMCH site.
Eleven of the units will be fully accessible, but all of the units will have improved accessibility.
Strathroy-Caradoc Mayor Colin Grantham, who serves as vice chair of the LMCH board, says it’s about putting people into safe, affordable homes.
“We’re reimagining a vision of housing. You know, everyone deserves a place to live that is safe, they can grow in and prosper in,” he said.
“They’re not just walls and rooms, they’re homes for people,” added London Mayor Josh Morgan. “And you have to remember that each and every time we build a structure it is a home for someone. And in the case of our community housing it changes lives,” Morgan said.
The building is expected to be move in ready in summer of 2025.
