London social seekers now have a new spot for dining and entertainment.

The Rec Room, part of Cineplex, opened Monday at CF Masonville Place at 1680 Richmond Street.

“Half of the 35,000 square foot complex is devoted to dining and live entertainment and the other half devoted to amusement games and attractions,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex. “The Rec Room at CF Masonville Place is the perfect destination for a night out with friends, group celebrations and corporate events.”

London mayor Matt Brown says they are pleased to see Cineplex continue to invest in London.

“It will undoubtedly be a draw for our region and an exciting attraction for all Londoners,” said Brown. “The Rec Room is even further proof that London is leading in culture, dining and entertainment.”

Cineplex plans to open 10-15 new locations of The Rec Room over the coming years, each ranging in size from 35,000-50,000 square feet and customized to the individual community.