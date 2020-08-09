LONDON, ONT -- A rally of support for Lebanon was planned for Sunday afternoon at Victoria Park but the rain and storms earlier in the day forced organizers to postpone the official event, although some people still made their way to the park.

“[We] want the rally to be well attended and impactful - a show of strength and unity. That is the least we can do for the victims of this tragedy,” said the Lebanese Canadian Culture Club of London in a statement.

The rally was to support and raise funds for Beirut. But the word did not get out to everyone that the rally was postponed, as nearly 50 people attended, including London Mayor Ed Holder and city councillors Elizabeth Peloza, Josh Morgan and MP Lindsay Mathyssen.

Mayor Holder posted to Twitter saying, "I was honoured to represent the city of London in Victoria Park today, offering messages of love, empathy, and support for London's Lebanese community, following last week's devastating explosion in Beirut."

A few speeches were delivered, as many of the attendees stood in silence holding the Lebanese flag.

Organizers say they are planning another rally and further details will be released.

President of LCCCL, Dr. Majed Fiaani, says that Lebanon will continue to need the world’s support after the explosion in Beirut killed nearly 160 people and left 6,000 injured.

“I feel definitely devastated and shocked, and we have been going through that for the last year, from one disaster to another with the economic COVID-19 to political and financial situations,” says Fianni.

“It’s very grave as you all know. All the donors and all the people that care about this situation, we really thank them we are grateful and appreciate all their efforts.”