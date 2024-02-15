Raising awareness for congenital heart defects during Heart Month

Feb. 14 was a heartfelt day, not just because it's Valentine's Day — it's also Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Awareness Day. In fact, the entire month of February marks Heart Month in Canada, providing an opportunity to focus on improving heart heath.

It's the most common type of birth defect, affecting the structure of a baby's heart and the way it works.

According to the Canadian Congenital Heart Alliance, about 1 in 80-100 Canadian children are born with CHD.

Sixty years ago, only about 20 per cent of children survived to adulthood. That number has since increased to about 90 per cent, resulting in a growing population of adults requiring life-long cardiac care.

Allan Weatherall, executive director at the Canadian Congenital Heart Alliance, said the issue now is transition.

“Many people turn 18 and they transition to their own healthcare, but there’s not the doctors with congenital heart experience to look after people,” Weatherall explained. “More medical people are required to help,” he added.

Weatherall said the public can get involved by spreading awareness and donating. For more information, visit their website.