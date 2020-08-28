LONDON, ONT -- Keep your umbrellas handy, and if you live in an area prone to basement flooding you may want to keep an eye out as heavy rains are predicted into Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a Rainfall Warning for Strathroy, Komoka, and Western Middlesex County, while London, Parkhill and Eastern Middlesex County are under a Special Weather Statement.

Storms moving through the region will bring heavy rains that could produce up to 75 mm of rain in some areas by Saturday.

Warnings are also in effect for Elgin County and Lambton County.

Due to the nature of the storms the amounts of rain will be varied and hard to predict. Some areas could see 30 mm while others potentially much more.

In Windsor there has been 47 mm of rain recorded at the airport as of 6 a.m.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The warning comes just one day after a line of storms downed trees and produced a tornado warning in Elgin County.