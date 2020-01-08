LONDON, ONT. -- A weekend storm has set its sights on the area and will bring a messy mix of precipitation to Ontario. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning that travel will be impacted.

An area of low pressure developing over the southern and central Great Plains of the U.S. Friday will work its way northeast on Friday night and Saturday.

The steady rain and mild temperatures will move in Friday afternoon, daytime highs will climb between five and eight degrees over the weekend.

A slow moving frontal boundary will settle across the Great Lakes Saturday, leading to periods of rain.

The setup of this boundary is crucial to the freezing rain line that will move into the area, and this line of freezing precipitation can and will likely shift leading to a wintery mix.

The freezing rain will initially impact Midwestern Ontario early Saturday, and drift southward Saturday afternoon.

There is the risk for a prolonged period of freezing rain and for significant ice accretion on all surfaces.

This system is showing an unusually high amount of moisture for January with rainfall amounts between 25 and 50 millimetres.

The frozen ground will mean heavier run off into rivers and streams, and people should prepare for localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Rain changes to freezing rain Saturday, and Saturday night cold air will start to fill into the system from the north. Rain and freezing rain will change over to snowfall Saturday night into early Sunday morning in London.

The weekend storm exits east on Sunday and precipitation will come to an end by noon.

The storm's impact will be felt across southern and eastern Ontario, and will stretch its way into southern Quebec and the Maritimes.

Power outages are possible, and drivers should plan ahead if they’re heading out and anyone flying should check their flight status before leaving.