Public school board wants loaner computers back

The Thames Valley District School Board is reminding families to return devices that were loaned out during the pandemic.

More than 40,000 Chrome-books, iPads, and laptops were sent out to families over the last two years for online learning. Ten-thousand devices, valued at $4 million have not yet been returned.

A reminder was sent out last week. TVDSB Associate Director of Learning Support Services, Riley Culhane, said the board needs the devices back so they can be refurbished and put back into service.

“Throughout the last two years we've learned a lot of lessons about how we can quickly deploy devices, so in that rare situation where there is a need to re-deploy devices we're confident that we will be able to do that immediately.”