Public packs council chambers urging action on local priorities

It’s a sign of the difficult times facing so many Londoners.

On Wednesday, members of the public filled council chambers, plus an overflow room, for the opportunity to pitch their priorities for the upcoming strategic plan and four-year budget.

The public participation meeting for the 2023-2027 Strategic Plan heard from individuals and organizations for almost three hours.

“Designing a city with choices for people to get around so that a car is less necessary,” Andrea Loewen told council as the first delegation.

Accessibility advocate Penny Moore reminded council that improving paratransit service must be a priority, and said, “I don’t think it is fair, I don’t think it’s accessibility, I don’t even think I’m part of the community.”

Other frequently mentioned priorities included addressing homelessness, poverty, the arts, and safety for women and girls.

The unexpected attendance by so many Londoners indicating both the number of serious challenges facing the city, and an awareness that council’s strategic plan will set the stage for spending priorities in the upcoming four-year municipal budget.

“Eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls, gender violence, and sexual violence,” urged Western University Students’ Council VP of External Affairs, Jessica Look. “The USC would like to see this priority accurately reflected in the upcoming multi-year budget.”

“There are no specific targets for supporting non-profits among the draft strategies,” Maureen Cassidy, interim CEO of Pillar Nonprofit Network told council. “In an era of rapidly rising costs and shrinking resources the demand for the non-profit service sector is greater than ever.”

Council will consider the public input received during the almost three hour public participation meeting while developing their upcoming strategic plan and multi-year budget.

“It will help with the next components of the process, that being target setting in the budget and the business cases we will have to decide on later this year,” Mayor Josh Morgan told council.

Council is scheduled to finalize the strategic plan on April 4.