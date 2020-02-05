LONDON, ONT. -- The Ontario Health Coalition says a recent report by its team is showing a large shortage of personal support workers (PSW) in long-term care homes.

Long-term care homes have reported that they are working with shortages of one to two PSWs on almost all shifts.

This means some homes can be short five to 10 PSWs in every 24-hour period.

The coalition says some homes its heard from are short up to 20-50 PSWs.

“Residents were not receiving baths, oral care and proper medication dispensing,” says Peter Bergmanis from the Ontario Health Coalition. “Care is rushed and risk for errors increases, that creates a high injury rate and high accident rates.”

The Ontario Health Coalition says it’s calling on the provincial government to properly fund patient care and to create a manageable patient-to-PSW ratio.

CTV News has reached out to the Minster of Long Term Care but has so far not had a response.