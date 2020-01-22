LONDON, ONT. -- Revera Inc.held a ground-breaking on Wednesday for a new state-of-the-art long-term care home in the city’s south end.

The Elmwood Place Long Term Care home will house 128 residents with 60 per cent being in private rooms.

“We are going to be employing 130 people in the home,” says Wendy Gilmour of Revera. "So we’ll be moving our existing staff and increasing our staffing levels.”

Right now Revera operates an existing facility on Elmwood Place, and the redevelopment will see it move to a new location just a few minutes away at 3400 Morgan Avenue.

The new home will have 50 additional bed licences and is expected to open in July of 2021.