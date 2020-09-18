LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged a 38-year-old personal support worker (PSW) after a patient in her care was allegedly assaulted.

According to police, the accused attended a residence in the north end of the city to care for the woman who is in her 80s.

Later that day family members noticed injuries on the victim.

As a result of an investigation the 38-year-old has been charged with one count of assault.

Police say the victim sustained minor injuries.