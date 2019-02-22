

CTV London





Oxford OPP say one of their own is facing charges.

While there are few details, the Professional Standards Bureau of the provincial police is investigating allegations of an off-duty assault involving a 24-year member of the Oxford OPP.

They say the incident happened on Tuesday in Norfolk County.

The officer was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of assault.

He is expected to appear in court in Simcoe on April 2.

The name of the officer has not been released.