Provincial police officer in Oxford facing charges
The OPP detachment in Ingersoll is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 3:02PM EST
Oxford OPP say one of their own is facing charges.
While there are few details, the Professional Standards Bureau of the provincial police is investigating allegations of an off-duty assault involving a 24-year member of the Oxford OPP.
They say the incident happened on Tuesday in Norfolk County.
The officer was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of assault.
He is expected to appear in court in Simcoe on April 2.
The name of the officer has not been released.