The provincial government announced Friday enhanced security measure, including hiring more guards, at the troubled Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre to prevent overdoses and deaths there.

Last month, seven inmates were taken to hospital after overdosing. All were conscious when emergency personnel arrived.

More than two dozen inmates have died in the prison since 2009.

Michael Tibollo, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services, said there have been too many ODs and deaths related to addictions and mental health issues.

"I visited London recently and heard first-hand the challenges frontline staff, police and community members are encountering,” Tibollo said in a media release.

“This is a community-wide issue, and it's clear that the current system is not working and we need to take action. Ontario is committed to working together across government and with community partners in taking a holistic approach to address the root causes of crime, violence and drug addiction - while continuing to make public safety our top priority."

With an attempt to prevent contraband from entering the jail, the government will provide:

•Additional correctional staff to enhance security, particularly at admission

•Increase the number of random cell searches

•Enhance body scanner training for staff

•A dedicated hospital escort team for inmate healthcare needs

•New drug detection kits to quickly identify whether a substance is contraband.

The province also plans to hire more healthcare staff and enhance staff training to recognize the signs of a potential overdose.

The changes go into effect on Monday.