Protesters storm stage to interrupt private Doug Ford Rally in London, Ont.

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Cross-border rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87

Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who sowed the seeds of Canada's music scene after moving north, has died at 87. Hawkins was godfather to a generation of influential artists, including musicians he enlisted for his backing band the Hawks, which would go on to play for Bob Dylan. His wife Wanda confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after a long illness.

Canadian rock legend Rompin' Ronnie Hawkins poses in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

U.S. Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

The U.S. Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.

Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits

Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city Sunday as Moscow's soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain strategic footholds for conquering the region in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard

Rescuers zeroed in on a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people aboard that is feared to have crashed Sunday in cloudy weather in Nepal's mountains, officials said. But bad weather and nightfall caused the search to be suspended until Monday morning.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver