

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





The city’s plan to sharpen the teeth of the ‘nuisance party’ bylaw – taking aim at FOCO festivities - hit a snag Monday.

City staff have proposed increasing the maximum penalty for hosting a nuisance party to $25,000.

Both tenants and absentee landlords would be targeted, in an effort to temper the fake homecoming party that can draw thousands to Broughdale Avenue.

But a lawyer representing landlords warned the bylaw goes too far.

Joseph Hoffer says, “The effect of the bylaw is to compel landlords to do something illegal, and that’s repugnant.”

Tenant protection laws limit the ability of landlords to control the actions of renters.

The changes will be put on hold until May 27 so city council can get legal advice.