In an effort to curb rowdy off-campus street parties that surround Homecoming and "Fake Homecoming", officials from Western University along with city hall staff and police attended a meeting at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo on Friday to discuss solutions.

Representatives from other schools such as Queen’s, McMaster, Ottawa, Brock, Carlton, Waterloo and Guelph were also in attendance.

They discussed each school's experiences to try to learn from one another.

At Western's 2018 "FOCO" party, police estimated 20,000 kids attended.

Over 130 provincial offence notices were issued and more than 3100 warnings were given by police.

A total of 28 people had to be taken to hospital during a three-hour period and just over 50 people were treated in hospital as a result of FOCO-related activities.

"Unsanctioned and illegal street partying is a complex issue we are seeing across the province, and even North America," said Lynn Logan, Western’s Vice-President (Operations & Finance) in a news release.

“This is a very complex issue that will require efforts from all stakeholders to achieve change and we welcome participation from all corners," said Logan.