Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to kick off Sunfest today in London
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chats with customers at Caldese Bakery in Toronto on Friday, June 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
CTV London
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 6:29AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2019 6:38AM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in London, Ontario later today.
Trudeau will be delivering brief remarks from the Sunfest Festival in Victoria Park.
Time will be spend speaking with Liberal supporters an another event in the city.
