Power still out in parts of Saugeen Shores following massive storm
It took several months to get a home on Northport Drive in Port Elgin nearly completed, and only seconds for it to destroyed by a massive storm that tore a path of destruction through parts of Huron, Bruce, and Wellington Counties Tuesday evening.
It was the Lake Huron shoreline stretching from Goderich north to Sauble Beach, that may have taken the most direct hit, as trees and power lines remain toppled today following a vicious storm that has Norm Lagace working overtime to try and cleanup.
“Every building we’ve got, the house, the shed, the garage, there’s a tree on it,” says the Port Elgin cottage owner.
Dozens of power lines were toppled along a stretch of Bruce County Road 13 between Southampton and Sauble Beach last night. Today, the shoreline roadway remains closed, and hydro remains out for thousands of people in and around Saugeen Shores.
“We’ve had a lot of power restored in the community, not all of it, but a lot of it from last night. That’s going to be an ongoing project for the next 24 to 48 hours at least. And then, there’s all the tree cleanup that needs to be done,” says Saugeen Shores Mayor, Luke Charbonneau.
Damage was extensive and extreme along the shoreline, near the community of Kingsbridge, as well. Trees were flattened, as was a large barn. It’s pieces tossed around like confetti.
“It started raining, and then all of a sudden, it got really, really windy, and then it was like the world closed for awhile. Then, we woke up this morning to find the damage you see,” says Rick, whose car is now covered by a tree on his property near Southampton.
It’s the worst damage, anyone along the shoreline, outside of Goderich from a decade ago, says they’ve ever encountered.
“Absolutely, it’s what everyone is saying, and they’ve been here longer than me. They say they’ve never seen it like this before. It’s just crazy,” says Lagace.
Power remains out for thousands of people Wednesday night. Restoration times vary from 7-8 p.m. to early Thursday morning.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FOLLOW LIVE | Official French-language federal leaders' debate
With leaders of the five major federal parties preparing to go head-to-head in tonight's official French-language debate, CTVNews.ca will provide real-time analysis, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
What do the federal parties have to do to win a majority this election?
With only 12 days left in the federal election campaign and polling data suggesting that none of the parties appear to be poised to win a majority, experts weigh in on how the leaders might move the political needle in their favour.
Tories say platform costing shows deficit elimination in 10 years, without cuts
The Conservative party released Wednesday the costing for its election platform, just hours before Erin O'Toole was to take part in the first of two official leaders' debates.
Protesters at Trudeau's campaign events are 'punching above their weight': Nanos
The small but vocal groups of protesters that have dogged Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau at his political rallies are disrupting his messaging, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Biden moves to oust Trump military academy board appointees
The Biden administration moved Wednesday to oust 18 allies of Donald Trump who were named to U.S. military academy boards in the final months of the Republican president's term in office.
Ontario prepares to launch digital ID program and here's how it works
Ontario is preparing to launch a digital identification program in the coming months, meaning people will no longer need to carry a physical driver’s licence or health card.
Driver fatally crushed after dropping card at Vancouver McDonald's drive-thru
A man has died in an incident at a Vancouver McDonald's location early Wednesday morning.
Brandon University says Theo Fleury's recent vaccine comments a 'stain on his legacy'
Brandon University has issued a statement publicly criticizing former NHLer Theo Fleury for spreading harmful conspiracy theories.
COVID-19 booster shots likely not needed for most Canadians, experts say
While some countries roll out third doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Canada is working to determine who might need them and when. Current evidence on COVID-19 booster shots is limited and experts say more is needed before most Canadians get a third dose
Kitchener
-
One new COVID-19-related death, 21 cases reported in Waterloo Region
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged one COVID-19-related death and 21 new cases on Wednesday.
-
'We need to stop this behaviour': Laurier officials warn of consequences for Ezra Avenue party attendees
Officials at Wilfrid Laurier University are warning there will be consequences for students who took part in a pair of large gatherings on Ezra Avenue over the long weekend.
-
'An absolute mess': Severe thunderstorms rip through southern Ontario
A severe thunderstorm caused extensive damage throughout southern Ontario on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Hospitals would be 'negligent' to not have a strict vaccine policy: employment lawyer
A Canadian employment lawyer says hospitals have the power to and should enforce a strict vaccine policy for its workers, to protect against COVID-19.
-
57 students dismissed from Amherstburg school due to COVID-19 case
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed 57 students from Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg after receiving notification of a confirmed case of COVID-19.
-
'I want them to promise radical change': Rally on climate change in Windsor
A rally on climate change was held in Windsor’s core.
Barrie
-
Simcoe Muskoka's top doctor hints at stricter measures amid rising COVID-19 cases
A troubling trend of steadily rising COVID-19 infection rates in Simcoe Muskoka has the region's chief medical officer of health hinting at tightened restrictions.
-
$700K worth of counterfeit merchandise seized from Wasaga Beach retailers: OPP
Police conducted a series of search warrants in Wasaga Beach and said officers seized roughly $700,000 worth of counterfeit items from retail stores along Beach Drive.
-
WATCH LIVE Q&A
WATCH LIVE Q&A | Does your child have COVID-19 symptoms? Here's what Simcoe Muskoka parents need to know
Roughly 70,000 students are back in class after months of online learning across Simcoe Muskoka amid COVID-19 concerns, prompting school boards and the health unit to implement safety measures.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury police release name, photo of first-degree murder suspect
Greater Sudbury Police have released the name and photograph of the person they believe is responsible for the murder of a 30-year-old man earlier this week.
-
Ontario prepares to launch digital ID program and here's how it works
Ontario is preparing to launch a digital identification program in the coming months, meaning people will no longer need to carry a physical driver’s licence or health card.
-
Northern Ontario women claim top spots in national pageant
Women and girls around northeastern Ontario took part in national pageants held by Canada Galaxy Pageants in late August, with several garnering top spots in their age groups.
Ottawa
-
Watson creating 'leadership table' to tackle violent crime
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is creating a so-called 'leadership table' to deal with violent crime in the city.
-
Ontario prepares to launch digital ID program and here's how it works
Ontario is preparing to launch a digital identification program in the coming months, meaning people will no longer need to carry a physical driver’s licence or health card.
-
Ottawa gym boycotting vaccine passports come Sept. 22
In just two weeks, vaccine passports will become part of a daily routine for most Ontarians, but one Ottawa business owner says he will be boycotting them.
Toronto
-
Ontario prepares to launch digital ID program and here's how it works
Ontario is preparing to launch a digital identification program in the coming months, meaning people will no longer need to carry a physical driver’s licence or health card.
-
Toronto residents demand action after popular four-star hotel becomes homeless shelter
Toronto residents are raising concerns about a temporary homeless shelter that was placed in a four-star hotel in a normally busy tourist area.
-
Toronto Public Health recommends pausing extra-curricular activities, field trips in schools for September
Toronto Public Health has recommended that school boards in the city pause extra-curricular activities, field trips and mixed-cohort high-contact sports for September.
Montreal
-
Drug trafficker fatally shot in St-Leonard garage in Montreal's 18th homicide of 2021
Piero Arena, 63, was shot in the head and killed Tuesday night in the Montreal neighbourhood of St. Leonard, near the corner of Jean-Talon and Viau streets.
-
Quebec reports 600 new COVID-19 cases, seven more people in hospital
Quebec health authorities announced Wednesday that 600 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and hospitalizations rose by seven.
-
FOLLOW LIVE
FOLLOW LIVE | Official French-language federal leaders' debate
With leaders of the five major federal parties preparing to go head-to-head in tonight's official French-language debate, CTVNews.ca will provide real-time analysis, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to move into Phase 5 on Sept. 15, announces proof of vaccination policy
Nova Scotia will move into Phase 5 of the province's COVID-19 reopening plan on Sept. 15, lifting mandatory masking and gathering limits, Premier Tim Houston announced Wednesday.
-
Nova Scotia reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, active cases rise to 61
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 11 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 61.
-
New Brunswick reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, active cases drop to 112
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 29 recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 112.
Winnipeg
-
New tenant found for Esplanade Riel Bridge
A new tenant for the Esplanade Riel Bridge has been found and this time it will not be a restaurant.
-
Winnipeg considers adopting more 'bird-friendly' design guidelines
The city can be a dangerous place for birds – that is what a new report to the City of Winnipeg says, recommending changes to make Winnipeg a bit more 'bird-friendly.'
-
10 beds closed at Boundary Trails Hospital due to nursing shortage
A quarter of the beds in a medical unit at a hospital between Winkler and Morden are closed due to a nursing shortage.
Calgary
-
Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 deaths, 1,166 cases
Alberta reported 18 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day count since January.
-
WestJet employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 30 or face suspension, termination
All WestJet employees will have to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 30, the company announced Wednesday.
-
City of Calgary to observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as statutory holiday
After having conversations with community members and its Indigenous Relations Office, the City of Calgary will observe Sept. 30 — the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — as a statutory holiday for civic employees.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 deaths, 1,166 cases
Alberta reported 18 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day count since January.
-
Opposition calls for independent COVID-19 science advisory table
Alberta's Official Opposition is calling for the creation of an independent science advisory table.
-
Alberta Teachers' Retirement Fund reaches investment agreement with AIMCo
The Alberta Teachers Retirement Fund (ATRF) has reached an Investment Management Agreement with the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo).
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 90 new COVID-19 cases
The new cases were among 814 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the B.C. health ministry.
-
RCMP say helicopter provided supplies to old-growth logging protesters in Fairy Creek area
The Mounties are investigating after someone allegedly used a helicopter to drop supplies to old-growth logging protesters in the Fairy Creek area of southern Vancouver Island.
-
Cougar euthanized after killing 2 pets in Vancouver Island village
Conservation officers have killed a cougar on northern Vancouver Island after the animal killed two household pets and attempted to raid a chicken coop.