WINGHAM, ONT. -- There are 2.9 million used nuclear fuel rods in search of a permanent home.

In 2010, 22 Canadian communities said they’d be interested in becoming the permanent home to the country’s high-level nuclear waste.

Years of studies, surveys and meetings have whittled that list down to three communities.

Ignace, in Northern Ontario and two communities in Bruce County, Huron-Kinloss and South Bruce.

And once a suitable site is picked, only one of Huron-Kinloss and South Bruce will move onto the final two.

Mayor of the Municipality of South Bruce, Robert Buckle, says his community understands nuclear power and sees the potential benefits - like jobs and economic activity - housing the high-level waste could provide to the community.

A final site won’t be picked until at least 2023 and construction wouldn’t begin until 2030.

Estimates also suggest the first fuel bundle won’t go underground until 2040.