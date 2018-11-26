

CTV London





Postal workers occupied Postal Depot 5, as well as all others in London, Ont., including the Highbury Avenue plant, in protest of back-to-work legislation proposed by the federal government.

Members of Local 566 of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) occupied the depot located at 25 Waterman Avenue throughout the day.

Postal Workers have been holding rotating strikes for more than six weeks while Canada Post and the postal union attempt to reach a deal.

Senators in Ottawa were expected to examine a back-to-work bill that would force an end to rotating strikes on Monday.

Bill C-89 was fast-tracked through the House of Commons on Saturday.

Canada Post and CUPW said they were negotiating Sunday, hoping to reach an agreement ahead of the bill's passage.

With files from the Canadian Press.