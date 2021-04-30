Advertisement
Portion of Wortley Road to be closed to traffic starting Monday for sewer work
Published Friday, April 30, 2021 2:38PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Starting Monday, Wortley Road will be shut down for vehicular traffic between Briscoe Street East and Devonshire Avenue for construction.
Work will include upgrades to water and sewer infrastructure.
Pedestrian access will be maintained and residents will have access to homes and businesses in the area.
Construction is expected to last until sometime in the fall.