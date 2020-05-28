LONDON, ONT -- Two local members of parliament are among those who have penned a letter to the Prime Minister and other ministers regarding funding for victims and survivors of human trafficking.

Despite being on the opposite sides of the political spectrum MPs Karen Vecchio (Conservative) and Lindsay Mathyssen (NDP) have come together to help present the letter.

Vecchio is the MP for Elgin-Middlesex-London, while Mathyssen is the MP for London-Fanshawe.

The pair are part of a group of critics from all four opposition parties who are holding a press conference on Thursday to discuss their letter.

Andréanne Larouche of the Bloc Quebecois and Jenica Atwin of the Green Party are also part of the letter.

Earlier this month the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC) announced that it would have to close a federally funded program for the victims of human trafficking after funding proposals were not approved.

The program has helped more than 3,100 women and girls over five years and is slated to close Friday.

In a release earlier this month officials with LAWC noted that in 2019 $57.22 million was committed to combat human trafficking, but that has since dried up.

The federal Office of the Minister of Justice and the Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality responded in an email statement Tuesday afternoon.

It reads in part, "[The] fund was a five year program that was set to close at the end of March 2020 and we thank all the organizations that took part in it for their valuable contributions. We are aware of the impact that the sun-setting of this program has had on some organizations, and we are working across government to try and find solutions to enable them to continue their work. "

Today’s press conference will be held in Ottawa at 10:30 a.m.