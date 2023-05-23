Police training exercises in Goderich

Don’t be alarmed if you see an increased police presence or different police vehicles in Goderich on Tuesday.

OPP and several different teams including emergency response, crisis negotiators and tactics and rescue, have partnered with Alexandra Marine and General Hospital to conduct emergency response training in the town.

According to police, the training exercises will be pertaining to scenarios involving high-risk situations including hostage rescue and violent armed persons.

Training started at 8 a.m. and expected to wrap up around 1 p.m.