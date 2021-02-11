LONDON, ONT. -- After several delays, a hearing is set to begin Friday for London police Const. Steve Williams, who is facing several charges under the Police Services Act.

Last October, Williams was issued 23 charges, including 12 counts of discreditable conduct, after an investigation.

Earlier in 2020, he pleaded guilty to one charge of neglect of duty and two counts of discreditable conduct relating to a case involving a childhood friend who was involved in a separation from the complainant.

He was fined six days of pay and suspended with pay.

The other charges stem from incidents surrounding personal relationships Williams had. During one relationship in 2016 he allegedly ran multiple police checks on the woman within a month.

Several victims are expected to speak when the hearing begins.

These charges have not been proven in court.