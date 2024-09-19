Police search of rural property yields $123,000 in drugs, cash, and stolen property

A search warrant on the border of Huron and Bruce counties last week yielded $123,000 in drugs, cash, and stolen property.

On Tuesday, September 10, an investigation had led police to the rural property on Huron-Bruce Road. It was there that a vehicle attempted to evade officers by driving through a field, before colliding with a tree stump. The driver then fled on foot and was subsequently apprehended by police.

The stump caused heavy damage to the vehicle, which was confirmed to be stolen – a search of the vehicle’s path revealed a 9mm revolver and ammunition, and a search of the vehicle resulted in police seizing methamphetamine, $1,300 in Canadian currency, a prohibited knife, and a container of exploding rifle mix.

The stolen car sustained heavy damage when the suspect rammed it into a tree stump while attempting to evade police (Source: OPP)

While police were on the scene, they located another stolen vehicle, and arrested a second person.

A search warrant for the property resulted in police seizing more weapons, stolen property, crossbows, compound bows, and other items.

The total value of the recovered stolen property and vehicles is $117,000, alongside $500 in drugs, $4,950 in weapons and ammunition, and $1,300 in Canadian currency.

Two people aged 40 and 45, both from South Bruce, now face many charges in association with the stolen property, drugs and firearms, as well as the destruction or alteration of VIN numbers.