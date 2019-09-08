

CTV London





A 34-year-old Port Elgin man is facing criminal and Highway Traffic Act charges after a crash near a beach area in Port Elgin.

Saugeen Shores police say about 7 p.m. Saturday, a pick-up truck was observed doing burn-outs and driving at a high rate of speed.

They say there was heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area at the time.

Witnesses told police the vehicle continued at high speeds on Harbour Street, running off the road on Elgin Street and striking a tree.

They say the male driver exited the heavily damaged vehicle, uninjured, and fled the scene.

Officers received a description of the driver, who had fled into a wooded area near Market Street.

An officer found the man and placed him under arrest.

Police believed he was intoxicated and he was taken to the police station for breath tests.

They say breath samples showed he had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

The man has been charged with: