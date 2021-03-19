Advertisement
Police presence at Woodstock, Ont. school after threat made
Published Friday, March 19, 2021 8:15AM EDT
A police cruiser is parked outside Huron Park Secondary School in Woodstock, Ont. on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Tyler Calver / CTV Kitchener)
LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police say they will have a presence at Huron Park Secondary School Friday after a threat was made Thursday night.
Police have not disclosed the nature of the threat however the school was searched and cleared with the assistance of the London Police Service Canine Unit.
Classes are not expected to be affected at the school on Clarke Road.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Woodstock police.