Police issue missing persons report for former teacher facing child porn charges

London, On. -

London police are asking for the public's help locating 48-year-old Dustin Epp.

If that name sounds familiar, it's likely because Epp is a former teacher at Oakridge Secondary School in London, On.

He's facing child pornography charges, and is alleged to have had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Sources tell CTV News, Epp was set to appear in court today but was a no-show.

Tonight, London police issued a missing persons report.

Epp is described as a white male, 6’2”, approximately 200 lbs. Police say, at this time, it is believed he was last seen during the evening hours of January 16, 2023 in the area of Andover Drive and Viscount Road.

Police say Epp may be operating a silver 2012 Nissan Maxima with Ontario license plate ANXT 957.

Police say they are concerned for his welfare due recent information that has come to light.