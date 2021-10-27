Police identify driver killed in crash near Aylmer, Ont.

One person has died following a head-on crash involving a transport truck near Aylmer, Ont. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News) One person has died following a head-on crash involving a transport truck near Aylmer, Ont. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

London Top Stories