Police cruiser heavily damaged in crash in St. Thomas
Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 12:29PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 4, 2019 12:42PM EST
St. Thomas Police Cruiser damaged in early morning crash. (Courtesy St. Thomas Police)
LONDON, ONT -- A 48-year-old St. Thomas woman is facing charges following an early morning crash that left a police cruiser heavily damaged.
The crash happened at the intersection of First Avenue and Talbot Street just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The officer was southbound on First Ave and entered the intersection on a green light when a northbound vehicle made a left turn into the path of the cruiser.
The diver has been charged with Left turn - Fail to afford reasonable opportunity to avoid a collision.
No one was injured in the crash.