

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff





LONDON, Ont. - Two teens are facing drug charges and one is charged with narcotic production, following a bust in Woodstock.

Police were called to Kipling Crescent in Woodstock and began conducting a drug trafficking investigation.

A search warrant was executed at a residence on Kipling and two people were arrested.

Police say an 18-year-old female is charged with possession of a controlled substance and an 18-year-old male is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, production of a controlled substance and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police also seized more than $14,000 in cocaine, psilocybin and prescription medication, along with Canadian currency.

Police say the investigation ongoing.