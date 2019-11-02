Featured
Police charge 18-year-old male with drug trafficking and production
CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff
Published Saturday, November 2, 2019 3:53PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - Two teens are facing drug charges and one is charged with narcotic production, following a bust in Woodstock.
Police were called to Kipling Crescent in Woodstock and began conducting a drug trafficking investigation.
A search warrant was executed at a residence on Kipling and two people were arrested.
Police say an 18-year-old female is charged with possession of a controlled substance and an 18-year-old male is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, production of a controlled substance and possession of property obtained by crime.
Police also seized more than $14,000 in cocaine, psilocybin and prescription medication, along with Canadian currency.
Police say the investigation ongoing.