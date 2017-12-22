

CTV London





A police cruiser was damaged after a two-vehicle crash at Wharncliffe Road and Horton Street Friday morning.

It happened about 11 a.m.

While the cruiser had some damage to its passenger side, the front of the other vehicle was extensively damaged.

The police officer in the cruiser was not injured but one person in the other car was taken to hospital.

It is not known if charges will be laid.