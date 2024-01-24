LONDON
London

    • Plow and car collide outside London Wednesday morning

    A snow plow and a passenger vehicle collided at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Ilderton Road, north of the city Wednesday morning. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) A snow plow and a passenger vehicle collided at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Ilderton Road, north of the city Wednesday morning. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
    Share

    A snow plow and a passenger vehicle collided at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Ilderton Road, north of the city Wednesday morning.

    The crash happened just before 7 a.m. and the impact sheared off the front of the car, the plow ended up on its side in the ditch.

    The driver of the car was taken to the trauma unit at the LHSC Victoria Campus and it was later determined his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

    The plow driver was uninjured.

    The intersection was closed for about four hours.

    A snow plow and a passenger vehicle collided at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Ilderton Road, north of the city Wednesday morning. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Four mine workers among dead in N.W.T. plane crash

    Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News