

Marek Sutherland, CTV London





Plans for phase one of the late Joan Smith’s legacy project 'Joan's Place' were officially unveiled on Thursday in downtown London.

The Joan Smith Centre for Youth will add a second storey to the building at 333 Richmond Street, and will house young moms and families at risk.

Smith’s daughter, Lynne Cram, believes Joan’s Place brings together everything the former politician and community leader was passionate about.

“It addresses every single area she cared about: children, mothers and babies, people experiencing homelessness and mental illness.”

Part of Youth Opportunities Unlimited's New Addtition campaign, YOU’s goal is to raise $15.8 million to complete phase two.