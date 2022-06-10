Photos released of home invasion suspects

OPP have released photos of two suspects after a home invasion in Southwold Township.

Initially being investigated as an assault, OPP learned someone posing as a delivery person forcibly entered a residence after the homeowner opened the door — a second person entered shortly after.

Police say the first suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, approximately 6’1”, weighing about 170 lbs. He was wearing an orange construction shirt, dark-coloured sweatpants with a black hoodie.

The second suspect is described as an Asian man in his early 20s, standing about 5’8” and weighing 140 lbs. He was wearing a light-coloured hoodie, jogging pants and a backpack.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital and treated for serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information of surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact police.