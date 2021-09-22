Photo radar launching in two London, Ont. locations

London, Ont. -

The City of London has launched a new photo radar system to get motorists to slow down.

The Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program kicked off Wednesday.

It detects and tickets vehicle owners going over the speed limit.

In a statement, London Mayor Ed Holder said, “New road safety measures like Automated Speed Enforcement play an important role in strengthening our community…It is essential that Londoners respect posted speed limits to help keep our most vulnerable road users safe. This tool holds us all accountable.”

It's first being implemented in school zones and community safety zones where the limit is 40 kilometers per hour.

Two cameras will rotate across the city starting on Thompson Road east of Adelaide Street and on Second Street south of Oxford Street.

The cameras are expected to remain at each location from one to three months.

The locations were chosen based on local speed and collision data.

The city will be putting up signage to warn motorists about the cameras.

Learn more about the ASE program here.

- With files from CTV News London's Amanda Taccone